Marrano Adding 72 Lots to Colvin Estates

After finding success with the second phase of homes at Colvin Estates, Marrano Homes is now seeking to build out the North Buffalo subdivision’s 130 lots.  Marrano is proposing 72 additional homes, extending Rachel Vincent Way to Starin Avenue.  Access to St. Lawrence Avenue is planned with a three-way stop where the road connection intersects with Rachel Vincent Way.  Two speed bumps are also proposed to help calm traffic.

Marrano Homes has seen strong buyer demand with just five spec homes remaining in the 34-lot second phase.  Five two-story home designs are available with three or four bedrooms and 1,800 to 2,500 sq.ft. of living space. Purchases closed to date range from $330,000 to over $525,000.

Marrano has built market-rate, affordable, and luxury condominiums in the city. Their work includes infill homes in the Georgia/Prospect, Cottage/Maryland, and near East Side areas; new homes in the Walden Woods and Main LaSalle Place subdivisions; and, the Harbour Pointe condominiums in Waterfront Village.

Get Connected: Marrano Homes, 716.809.8675

