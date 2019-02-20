Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament: Winners Announced

Labatt Blue has announced that its latest pond hockey efforts were very fruitful. Not only did throngs of hockey fans show up to watch over 900 players compete at the Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament, held February 14-17 at Buffalo RiverWorks, they also got a chance to experience a number of new features, including a new skills competition.
“We had so much fun this weekend with thousands of players and fans,” said Lauren Christopher associate public relations manager, Labatt Blue. “From exciting hockey play, Sabres alumni appearances, fan experiences, music, games and of course Labatt Blue, it was a huge party. We’re happy everyone was able to make it out for such a great event.”
Moments ago, Labatt Blue announced the winning teams for the 2019 tournament. The tournament ended in championship games announcing the following winners:
Saturday February 16
Elite Division – Alaska Aces
Women’s Division – Hamburg Hawks
Novice Division – Eskimo Bros
Over 21 Blue Light Division – Lakeview Gangsters
Over 21 Novice Blue Division – Puck Daddis
Over 30/21 Novice Division – Thundercats
Over 40 Novice Division – Team Missile
Over 30 Novice Division – Fighting Flapjacks
Sunday February 17
Over 30 Intermediate Division: NC Grinders
Over 21 Intermediate Blue Light Division: D5 Niagara
Over 21 Advanced Blue Division: Team Buzz
Over 21 Intermediate Blue Division: Crush Hockey
Over 30 Advanced Division: WYRK Ringers
Over 21 Advanced Blue Light Division: UB Dental
Trout Division: 97 Rock
Over 50 Division: Princeton Hockey
Over 40 Advanced Division: FNHL
Tournament Play
Around 900 novice, intermediate, advanced and elite level hockey players made up the 130 teams, with rosters ranging from four to seven players, 21 years of age and older. Teams played a four-on-four format, absent a goalie.
Teams played a minimum of three round-robin games. The winners were named tournament champions in their respective divisions.
Lead image: TROUT DIVISION_97 ROCK_WINNER