Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament: Winners Announced

Labatt Blue has announced that its latest pond hockey efforts were very fruitful. Not only did throngs of hockey fans show up to watch over 900 players compete at the Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament, held February 14-17 at Buffalo RiverWorks, they also got a chance to experience a number of new features, including a new skills competition.

OVER 30 INTERMEDIATE GRINDERS – WINNER

“We had so much fun this weekend with thousands of players and fans,” said Lauren Christopher associate public relations manager, Labatt Blue. “From exciting hockey play, Sabres alumni appearances, fan experiences, music, games and of course Labatt Blue, it was a huge party. We’re happy everyone was able to make it out for such a great event.”

OVER 50 DIVISION PRINCETON HOCKEY WINNER

Moments ago, Labatt Blue announced the winning teams for the 2019 tournament. The tournament ended in championship games announcing the following winners:

Saturday February 16

Elite Division – Alaska Aces

Women’s Division – Hamburg Hawks

Novice Division – Eskimo Bros

Over 21 Blue Light Division – Lakeview Gangsters

Over 21 Novice Blue Division – Puck Daddis

Over 30/21 Novice Division – Thundercats

Over 40 Novice Division – Team Missile

Over 30 Novice Division – Fighting Flapjacks

Sunday February 17

Over 30 Intermediate Division: NC Grinders

Over 21 Intermediate Blue Light Division: D5 Niagara

Over 21 Advanced Blue Division: Team Buzz

Over 21 Intermediate Blue Division: Crush Hockey

Over 30 Advanced Division: WYRK Ringers

Over 21 Advanced Blue Light Division: UB Dental

Trout Division: 97 Rock

Over 50 Division: Princeton Hockey

Over 40 Advanced Division: FNHL

Tournament Play

Around 900 novice, intermediate, advanced and elite level hockey players made up the 130 teams, with rosters ranging from four to seven players, 21 years of age and older. Teams played a four-on-four format, absent a goalie.

Teams played a minimum of three round-robin games. The winners were named tournament champions in their respective divisions.

For more information, visit www.labattbluepondhockey.com/buffalopond and join the conversation on Labatt USA’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

