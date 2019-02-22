Inspired Buffalo – More than just T-Shirts

The other day I came across the most wonderful little Buffalo screen printing shop that specializes in t-shirts, sweatshirts, etc. It turns out that the story behind Inspired Buffalo is a lot of fun. Owner Marinette Kozlow sold her house in the Elmwood Village to relocated, with her family, to Black Rock, where she moved into the family’s original market building.

The quaint Black Rock building was once home to the family’s food market. In fact, the refrigerator is now used to store screen printed merchandise. It’s easy to tell that this is not the original refrigerator from back in the day, especially when you stop to observe the historic plaque above the fridge that reads “Fibercell – Master Butcher Refrigerator – Hellriegel & Co. – Everything In Butchers Supplies – Buffalo, NY”. Then there’s the antique display case that once held baked goods – now used to store printable products.

The Inspired Buffalo business has literally brought the family back together, in a building that once acted as the glue for a generation of Kozlows. Marinette says that she is so excited to be back to where it all began – she says that she’s even outside keeping the sidewalks clean, and clear of ice and snow, as family members before her once did. She’s excited to be back to a community where she can make a difference.

Today, Marinette is in the business of custom printing, selling fabulous t-shirts for men and women of all ages, along with cards and paper goods, Buffalo artwork, tea towels, pillows, totes, etc. She also features the works of local artists (see artist stable). Marinette’s own designs are pretty and whimsical, because she felt that a lot of the Buffalo merchandise that she came across was masculine. But now, with so many artists at her disposal, there is a great wealth of diversity when it comes to the colors, themes, designs, etc.

The best way to get a handle on this fantastic print shop is to pay a visit. Whether you’re looking for something off the shelf, custom made, or personalized, you are sure to find something that fits the occasion.

Inspired Buffalo | 115 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14207 | 716-545-5544 | Email: mak@inspired-buffalo.com