Infilling: PUSH Proposing Rental Housing on Scattered Sites

PUSH wants to construct affordable apartments on scattered West Side properties.  PUSH’s Buffalo Neighborhood Stabilization Company, Inc. is seeking designated developer status for City-0wned vacant lots located at 223 Massachusetts; 625, 633 West, 146, 148, 238, 242 Rhode Island; 172 Hampshire; 176, 178 Congress; and 301 Parkdale Avenue.  Apartments will include a mix of one, two, three, and four-bedroom units.   Potential project funding is from NYS Homes and Community Renewal and Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative programs.

Buffalo Neighborhood Stabilization Company is PUSH’s non-profit housing corporation dedicated to creating affordable housing units with a focus on the Massachusetts Avenue Corridor. It was created in 2009 to address the growing housing needs found in the organization’s “Green Development Zone.”  In 2015, the developer teamed with Housing Visions Unlimited Inc. to construct the $13.4 million Massachusetts Avenue Community Homes project.  Altogether 16 buildings were constructed or renovated creating 46 apartments.

Note: A design for the project has not been released.  The entry image is one of the new buildings constructed in the Massachusetts Avenue Community Homes project.

