Infilling: Good Neighbors on Horton Place

Severyn Development is proposing two new homes at 30 and 34 Horton Place in the Oxford Triangle neighborhood.  They are available for purchase or on a lease-to-purchase program.

Each 1,480 sq.ft. home includes off-street parking and front and rear covered porches.  The first floor features an open kitchen and great room, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, half-bath, and laundry room.  The master bedroom, second bedroom, and a full bath are located on the second level.

Severyn is also planning to build a similar home at the southwest corner of Harvard Place and Lafayette Avenue nearby.  Further east at 1016 Lafayette, the developer is building a two-family home and carriage house.

Get Connected: Severyn Development, 716.818.0207

