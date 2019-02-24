Infilling: Good Neighbors on Horton Place

Severyn Development is proposing two new homes at 30 and 34 Horton Place in the Oxford Triangle neighborhood. They are available for purchase or on a lease-to-purchase program.
Each 1,480 sq.ft. home includes off-street parking and front and rear covered porches. The first floor features an open kitchen and great room, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, half-bath, and laundry room. The master bedroom, second bedroom, and a full bath are located on the second level.
Severyn is also planning to build a similar home at the southwest corner of Harvard Place and Lafayette Avenue nearby. Further east at 1016 Lafayette, the developer is building a two-family home and carriage house.
Get Connected: Severyn Development, 716.818.0207