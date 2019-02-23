On Thursday, March 7, Ignite Buffalo will be hosting the first ever “Jobcade”. The free job share will showcase jobs that are currently available at a variety of local start-ups. On this day, dozens of companies will be recruiting for “a wide range of skilled and unskilled positions”, as well as internships. The job fair is being sponsored by 43North, ACV Auctions, and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

“Buffalo’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is seeing more activity than we’ve had in generations,” said 43North President Alex Gress. “That is abundantly evident in the number of jobs that local startups and small businesses will be looking to hire for at the inaugural Ignite Buffalo JobCade. If you’ve ever wanted to work for an emerging company in our community, this could be your chance!”

Companies include several Ignite Buffalo and 43North winners.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with prospective employers; receive expert advice about their resume and interviewing skills; take part in a happy hour and networking presented by ACV Auctions from 5:30 pm to 7 pm; and have free professional headshots taken for LinkedIn, sponsored by the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. For more details, visit ignitebuffalo.org/events.

Inaugural Ignite Buffalo JobCade

Thursday, March 7, 2019

3 pm to 7 pm

500 Seneca Building

Businesses at JobCade will be looking to hire for a diverse set of more than 200 skilled and unskilled positions, ranging from entry-level openings to executive roles. Sample open positions include dancer, choreographer, production manager, wellness consultant, account manager, sales manager, executive assistant, software developer, customer success guru, marketing manager, production assistant, partnership manager, inside sales, UX designer, project manager, data scientist, and optical engineer. Companies will also be seeking interns to assist in areas such as social media, marketing, administration, photography, and sales.

Some of the companies that will be tabling include: 43North, ACV Auctions, Barrel + Brine, Bounce Imaging, Burner, Classavo, Femi Secrets, GRASPIE, Grit Seed Inc., Helm Experience & Design, HiOperator, Immersed Games, Jeca Energy Bar Company LLC, Kangarootime, Kickfurther, La’Movement Fitness, Legworks, Magnusmode, Papercraft Miracles, SomaDetect, SparkCharge, Strategic Financial Solutions, Tactiva Therapeutics, Inc., Top Seedz, and TROVE Predictive Data Science

JobCade is free to attend and no pre-registration is necessary.

Organizers have a limited number of free tables available for local companies to participate in the event. Businesses that would like more information or to request to table should contact 43North Director of Talent Strategy Jen Reed at jen@43north.org by March 1 at noon.

To learn more about Ignite Buffalo, visit ignitebuffalo.org.