Grassroots Effort Underway: Make Music Day Buffalo – Friday, June 21, 2019

Make Music Day is Friday, June 21. Each year – on June 21 – cities from around the globe light up with music in a way that is positive, enlightening, and dare I say, magic. The day of music was born in Paris in 1982 (The Fête de la Musique), and has since spread around the globe to 120 countries. I first heard about the concept of Make Music Day back in 2015 (see post). At the time, I was perplexed that this world-wide music event was taking place, and it appeared as if Buffalo was somehow missing out. I later discovered that the Alliance Française de Buffalo was participating in the celebration, so thankfully Buffalo did play a small (but important) role.

Soon after, I set up a Facebook page and began prowling around for more people and organizations to get involved. It was then that I was contacted by Tod A. Kniazuk, who was director of Arts Services Initiative (ASI) at the time. Tod told me that Make Music Day aligned with their mission, and they wanted to run with the ball. To me, that was music to my ears. That would give me time to do a few other creative projects that I had in mind.

The first all-day musical celebration on the day of the summer solstice was originated by the French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang, and by Maurice Fleuret, and was first celebrated in Paris in 1982 (Wikipedia).

Since stepping up and taking charge of Make Music Day here in Buffalo, ASI has done a tremendous job of telling the story of the celebration, while enlisting people and groups to hop aboard the movement. Over the last couple of years, we have seen some fabulous free music initiatives unfold, which has placed Buffalo firmly on the Make Music Day map. Now, ASI has since decided that they are relinquish control of the celebration… passing the baton as it were.

So guess what? I’ve taken up the reins, and am setting out to keep the momentum going. That means that I am in need of your help. Yes, you! Everyone can be a part of Make Music Day Buffalo on Friday, June 21. It’s easy. All you have to do is… make music, and share your music with others. From beginners to professionals, the idea is that everyone play some sort of instrument on that day (or sing), preferably in public, for free. The day of music is a way to bring the world closer together through music. It’s a day to share your love of music, and to be vocal in ways that we usually aren’t. Music can be pretty, or it can be political… it’s all up to you. The important thing is that it’s all around us on this one special day of the year. From free concerts to porch shows, I am asking that anyone and everyone that has a bent for music participate, so that we can make 2019 the best Make Music Day Buffalo together.

Are you a music teacher? Do you know musicians? Are you in a music program? Are you in an organization that has a music component? Do you and your friends play music? Can you sit on your front stoop and play the guitar, or the harmonica? Heck, play the violin on the Metro Rail for the rest of the commuters on that day. Whether it’s at Bidwell Parkway, or at the waterfront, or at a bar, music should have a presence everywhere. Maybe it’s a pop-up, or a flash mob… or maybe it’s a busker on Hertel. There is no right or wrong… just music.

The only catch is that it’s got to be free. My group will list all of the performances that are taking place on that day (no matter how big or small), and we will spread the word far and wide. If you are interested in being part of Make Music Day Buffalo in 2019, then please send me an email to newell@buffalorising.com. In the email title, simply put “Make Music Day Buffalo”. And in the body of the email, tell me who you are, and what you are planning. We will be sure to add you to the calendar list of activities for all to see. Also, if you would like to volunteer to help, you would be a rockstar! Just know this – it’s all about having fun, making music, and bringing the world closer together on this one special day.

If everyone helps out in a grassroots way, this should be an easy lift… thank you Buffalo!

A Facebook page is in place – please support it, and this effort.