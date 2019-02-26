Game Design Coming to a Campus Near You in Fall 2019, Villa Maria College

In the Fall 2019 semester, Villa Maria College will launch a new four-year degree program, the Game Design (FBA)​. This is the first full program of its kind in the Buffalo area.

Video games continue to grow in popularity, so it only makes sense that the need for game designers is also growing. From 2016 to 2026, employment of multimedia artists and animators is projected to grow 8 percent, which is as fast as the average for all occupations. This projected growth is due to an increased demand for animation and visual effects in video games, movies, and television. Multimedia artists and animators boast a medium pay of $70,530 per year.

I had the benefit of talking to Brian Emerson, the Vice President of Enrollment Management, to find out more details about the Game Design program.

Why did Villa Maria College want to launch a Game Design program?

We looked at how it would fit in with our campus, the overall job market, the potential for growth in the field, and who else is offering this program. Since no one else is offering the program in the area, it made sense for Villa Maria to add it as a degree program. This pathway is driven by the strengths we have in other programs here. Villa Maria sees a lot of local interest because of animation program. Our animation program acts as a foundational aspect of the Game Design program while we also add in other experiences. Additionally, Game Design is a blossoming area nationally.

What makes Villa Maria College’s Game Design program stand out in comparison to others?

From a national look we are building off of strengths with our well established animation program and arts programs. Over 50% of our student body is in the arts. Additionally, we will look at game design from an applied perspective. All majors at Villa Maria are preparing students to be marketable through our applied perspective. Our applied perspective drives us to utilize a hands on approach. While we provide an excellent foundation for the artistic side, there are also opportunities to see the project management side.

I know employers are constantly looking for individuals who have experience, even for entry level positions. Are there opportunities to obtain on the job experience?

This is actually a huge aspect of the applied aspect of our program. Everyone is required to complete an internship. We are working with local industries to help our students. Our local advisory board is working with the local industry to ensure that students are learning what the industry wants/deems is important to be successful in the field.

What types of classes are required for this degree program?