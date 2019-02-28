Chippewa is the place to be on Fat Tuesday this year. It’s was looking a bit iffy, whether Buffalo would have a full fledge blow out Mardi Gras party, but the Chippewa Alliance has stepped up to ensure that everyone gets a chance to party on down, New Orleans style. The festival will include street performers, live entertainment, New Orleans Style Food and Drink Specials, and even fireworks.
Participating Bars and Restaurants include:
- Soho | Live Jazz by Winelight at 5:30p to 8:30p -food specials include sausage & chicken gumbo, jambalaya, and Cajun catfish po boys
- Frankie Primos
- Bottom’s Up
- 67 West
- D-Tour Martini Bar & Kitchen | New Orleans Themed Menu
- The Cowboy
- D’Arcy McGee’s Irish Pub
- Local Kitchen and Beer Bar
- Buffalo Tap House | DJ Jiggz Starting at 6p
- Rec Room | Dueling Pianos at 6:00pm to 9:00pm
- Bada Bing Bar and Grill
- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
This year’s Fat Tuesday is going to be better than ever, thanks to sponsors Labatt Blue Citra, Tequila Don Julio, and Bayou Rum. Here’s to the Chippewa Alliance for doing something that no one has managed to do before – get all of the Chippewa bars and restaurants onto the same page, to create a street-wide event. Hopefully this will be the first of many Chippewa Alliance adventures – we need more festivals on Chippewa.
Fat Tuesday Party – Mardi Gras on Chippewa!
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
5 PM – 11 PM
Chippewa Strip | Buffalo, New York
This event is FREE and open to the public
This event is sponsored by with the The Chippewa Alliance.
