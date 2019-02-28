Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Fat Tuesday Party – Mardi Gras on Chippewa!

0 Comments

Chippewa is the place to be on Fat Tuesday this year. It’s was looking a bit iffy, whether Buffalo would have a full fledge blow out Mardi Gras party, but the Chippewa Alliance has stepped up to ensure that everyone gets a chance to party on down, New Orleans style. The festival will include street performers, live entertainment, New Orleans Style Food and Drink Specials, and even fireworks.

Participating Bars and Restaurants include:

This year’s Fat Tuesday is going to be better than ever, thanks to sponsors Labatt Blue Citra, Tequila Don Julio, and Bayou Rum. Here’s to the Chippewa Alliance for doing something that no one has managed to do before – get all of the Chippewa bars and restaurants onto the same page, to create a street-wide event. Hopefully this will be the first of many Chippewa Alliance adventures – we need more festivals on Chippewa.

Fat Tuesday Party – Mardi Gras on Chippewa!

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

5 PM – 11 PM

Chippewa Strip | Buffalo, New York

This event is FREE and open to the public

This event is sponsored by  with the The Chippewa Alliance. 

For more information on the event, click here.

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments