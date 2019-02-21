Doors Open Buffalo 2019

Author: Suzanne Ernst

Have you ever walked past one of Buffalo’s architectural gems like the Electric Tower, the Dun Building, or The Old Post Office and wondered what’s inside? Coming this June 15, Doors Open Buffalo will give visitors the chance to explore the interiors of dozens of downtown Buffalo’s most significant buildings.

“Many local residents have never set foot inside City Hall, St. Paul’s Cathedral, or M&T’s Goldome Bank,” said Explore Buffalo’s Executive Director, Brad Hahn. “We know from our many tours and the awestruck look on the faces of our visitors that being inside these buildings can be a transformative experience. Doors Open Buffalo will be a unique opportunity to inspire much greater public appreciation of our city’s architecture and history in a single day. We have seen the success of Doors Open events in Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and other cities, and we are excited to be offering this to the Buffalo community in 2019.”

Organized by Explore Buffalo, this event is FREE to the public and completely self-guided. Visitors can start their journey at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library’s Central Branch where they can pick up a map and guide, or start at one of the participating buildings and use the mobile friendly website to plan their route. See three buildings or see all 30! Want to be a part of the event? Hundreds of volunteers will be needed to help out inside of the buildings and you can sign up through Explore Buffalo’s website.

Doors Open Buffalo is made possible by the generous support of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo, Wells Fargo Bank, the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; administered by Arts Services Initiative of Western New York. If your business is interested in supporting Doors Open Buffalo, please see the sponsor information available online.

