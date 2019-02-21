Done Deal: 2189 Seneca Sold

Hook & Ladder Development has added to its Seneca Street holdings. The firm purchased 2189 Seneca Street yesterday for $275,000. PVHS Real Estate Inc. was the seller.
The 5,900 sq.ft. building is located at the southeast corner of Seneca and Cazenovia streets, directly across from the stunning Shea’s Seneca redevelopment project. It includes retail and office space on the first floor and two upstairs apartments. Hook & Ladder’s commercial properties are focused on Seneca Street and include their renovated headquarters at 2111 Seneca Street, 1880 Seneca, 1890 Seneca, 2096 Seneca, 2111 Seneca, 2114 Seneca, 2342 Seneca, and 2344 Seneca. The company’s renovations to date along the commercial corridor have been top-notch and this most recent purchase has upside written all over it.
Get Connected: Hook & Ladder Development, 716.768.3624