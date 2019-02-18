Construction Watch: Waterfront Place Townhouses

Ellicott Development is finishing construction of two townhouses at its Waterfront Place development in Waterfront Village. They are located in front of the Admiral’s Walk condominium tower at 55-59 Ojibwa Circle.
In order not to block the views of Admiral’s Walk’s residents, the townhouses are two-stories with no second-story windows facing the condo tower’s parking podium. They complement the fourteen three-story townhouses built by Ellicott Development south of the site including the nine units recently finished.
AP Architects designed the nine townhouses at 21 to 51 Ojibwa and the two new units. The buyer of 59 Ojibwa closed on one of the new units on Thursday. Purchase price? $740,223
Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060