Construction Watch: Elmwood/Forest Goes Vertical

There wasn’t much work happening at Elmwood Forest for a while, leading some to speculate the project had gone sideways. That has changed quickly as the project is now going vertical. Steel decking for the first floor is in place on the southern portion of the site and the elevator core has poked above ground. Chason Affinity Companies is developing the four-story building that will include 40 condominiums and 10,500 sq.ft. of retail space.
Construction was held up by two issues according to the development team: the need for National Grid to relocate an existing vault and changes to the steel being fabricated for the project.
The building, designed by Carmina Wood Morris, will contain a mix of one to three-bedroom condominiums. Seven walk up townhomes, five fronting Elmwood and two along Forest, and 33 one and two-story units are planned.
The facade of the building will be highly articulated with colonnades, arches, bays, a transparent glass atrium, balconies, cornices, brackets, diverse window patterns and other architectural details constructed with quality materials such as brick and precast concrete.
The fourth floor, and portions of the third, will be recessed to reduce the visual impact of the building from ground level. There will be garage parking for 97 vehicles accessible from Forest Avenue.