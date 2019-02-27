“Cheers to 20 years” – Fat Bob’s Smokehouse celebrates Mardi Gras 2019

CHAZ BUSCAGLIA: RECENT PORTRAITS

Closing Reception: Thursday February 28, 2019, 5-9pm

Argus Gallery is pleased to announce Chaz Buscaglia’s exhibition Recent Portraits, in collaboration with Autism Services Inc.

Although portraiture has become the sole focus of Chaz Buscaglia’s work in recent years, his interest in this genre has little to do with the identity of his subjects. The expression of self through personal embellishment is the inspiration for Buscaglia’s paintings. “Style” is an elusive entity, its characteristics dependent upon the many contexts in which it is found. In Buscaglia’s work, his subjects’ style is expressed through ornamental features such as sequins, buttons, jewelry, and details of couture, and extends to surrounding objects like furniture and automobiles, whose character reflects back on the subject via proximity. Buscaglia’s manner of interpreting his subjects, itself exemplifies the act of stylization; he edits with restraint, emphasizing bold areas of flat color contained within deliberate contours. Through both representation and practice, Buscaglia’s work invites the viewer to notice what he finds beautiful, and provides a broader perspective on the human drive to play an active role in the creation of our own image.

ABOUT THE ARTIST: Chaz Buscaglia joined the Artists of Autism Services studio after high school, and caught the eye of his teaching artist. Buscaglia’s interest in drawing began at an early age. As a child, he enjoyed making his own books out of copier paper, stapling sheets together and filling each page with his drawings, often drawings about music or musical instruments. Music continues to be an avid interest; in particular, the artist is a devotee of jazz, classic soul and R&B, and The Beach Boys. His work has been featured in exhibits at WNED’s Horizons Gallery, Big Orbit Gallery, Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center and printed in The Public.

ABOUT ARGUS GALLERY:

Situated on Niagara Street in lower Black Rock, Argus Gallery supports emerging and underrepresented artists through exhibition and ontogeny. Argus Gallery seeks to provide opportunities for discourse and critical engagement in contemporary art within Buffalo and Western New York.

Argus Gallery

1896 Niagara Street

Buffalo, NY 14207

(716) 882-8100