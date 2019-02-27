“Cheers to 20 years” – Fat Bob’s Smokehouse celebrates Mardi Gras 2019

To celebrate Mardi Gras in 2019, Fat Bob’s is rolling out the purple carpet. On Fat Tuesday, Fat Bob’s will be serving up a Mardi Gras Louisiana Style Crawfish Boil Party. The party will take place Tuesday, March 5, starting at 4:00 PM at Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, 41 Virginia Place.
Fat Bob’s Smokehouse is proud to announce they will be hosting a Mardi Gras Louisiana Style Crawfish Boil Party to celebrate Fat Tuesday in the Allentown neighborhood of Buffalo. The party will take place Tuesday, March 5, starting at 4:00 PM at Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, 41 Virginia Place.
Fat Bob’s is proud to showcase:
- Live crawfish flown in fresh from Louisiana served with the traditional corn and potato sides.
- Traditional Jambalaya, Red Beans and Rice and Blackened Catfish
- Try all 4 specials with friends with the Taste of Louisiana platter
- Bar specials to include traditional Hurricanes and Happy Hour drink specials
- The party will feature live music by Zak Ward, a Niagara Falls-born singer and songwriter starting at 5:30pm
2019 is a big year for Fat Bob’s. The restaurant is celebrating 20 years in business. The Mardi Gras celebration is just one of a number of special events that will take place throughout the year.
This is not a ticketed event. It is open to the public with no cover. Quantities will be limited so reservations are recommended.
“Cheers to 20 years” – Fat Bob’s Smokehouse Mardi Gras 2019
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Starting at 4:00 PM
Fat Bob’s | 41 Virginia Place | Buffalo, NY 14202