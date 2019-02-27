Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

“Cheers to 20 years” – Fat Bob’s Smokehouse celebrates Mardi Gras 2019

To celebrate Mardi Gras in 2019, Fat Bob’s is rolling out the purple carpet. On Fat Tuesday, Fat Bob’s will be serving up a Mardi Gras Louisiana Style Crawfish Boil Party. The party will take place ​Tuesday, March 5, starting at 4:00 PM at Fat Bob’s Smokehouse​, 41 Virginia Place.

Fat Bob’sis proud to showcase: 

  • Live crawfish flown in fresh from Louisiana served with the traditional corn and potato sides.
  • Traditional Jambalaya, Red Beans and Rice and Blackened Catfish
  • Try all 4 specials with friends with the Taste of Louisiana platter
  • Bar specialsto include traditional Hurricanes and Happy Hourdrink specials
  • The party will feature live music byZak Ward, a Niagara Falls-born singer and songwriter starting at 5:30pm

2019 is a big year for Fat Bob’s. The restaurant is celebrating 20 years in business. The Mardi Gras celebration is just one of a number of special events that will take place throughout the year.

This is not a ticketed event. It is open to the public with no cover. Quantities will be limited so reservations are recommended.

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Starting at 4:00 PM

Fat Bob’s | 41 Virginia Place | Buffalo, NY 14202

www.fatbobs.com

See Facebook event

