Buffalo’s Own Art Expo @ McCoy Convention Center

On Friday April 7,  from 4:00 PM tp 8:00 PM, a new Art Expo will be held at the McCoy Convention Center. The McCoy Convention Center is located at 653 Clinton Street.

Buffalo’s Own is a concept built on the premise of creating opportunities for artist from Buffalo, New York to advance their careers in larger art markets.

The Expo is being hosted by WNY Urban Arts Collective artists Jalen A. Law, Jay Hawkins, Lisa Brown, James Cooper, Shantelle Patton, Camilla Hobbs Lee, Princessa Williams, and Doretha Edwards. The evening will be dedicated to Buffalo artists, and their works. Along with art exhibitions, there will also be live painting. 

This event is open to the public.

Food and refreshments will be served.  

Buffalo’s Own Art Expo

Friday April 7, 2019

4:00 PM tp 8:00 PM

McCoy Convention Center | 653 Clinton Street | Buffalo NY

For more information, please contact Jalen Law at 716-308-7135 or email BuffalosOwn716@gmail.com.

See Facebook event

