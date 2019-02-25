Buffalo’s Ethan Carnifex Galioto (VoKillz) to appear on American Idol

When you think about American Idol, typically you think about bubble gum pop music, and sugary sweet cutesy performances. Thankfully, Buffalo is about to alter that perception, with the appearance of a hometown wonder by the name of Ethan Carnifex Galioto who goes by the name of VoKillz aka “the creature”. His fans are also known as creatures.
VoKillz considers himself a MysticDeath vocalist, and has even created a new style of music called MysticDeath Trap. While the performer usually wears a black skull mask when he’s on stage, he’s going to make a special exception when he sings on American Idol… maybe. You can listen to, and see, a snippet of VoKillz in this American Idol production piece.
In a Manic Expressive article, VoKillz’s sound is described as a fusion of hip hop and heavy metal. While he has performed in bands in the past, his buddy Mark Madden says that he’s concentrating on getting his solo career going, from being featured on Tosh.O and Ridiculousness (Bad Influencers). So it’s a bit of a wonder when he got the nod from Katy Perry to move past the audition stage.
“VoKillz and I had a long talk about how tough it is to hold on to your dreams,” said Madden of Maddtat2.com. “I told him that all of his dedication, lunacy, and pure sacrifices are finally paying off.”
The premiere of American Idol, featuring VoKillz will air next Sunday, March 3rd on ABC. Maddtat2.com is hosting an official Vokillz American Idol season premier viewing party at Hot Mama’s Canteen (12 Military Road) on Sunday March 3rd at 8 pm.