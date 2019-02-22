Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Maritime Center’s Open House

The waterfront would look a lot different if it was not for the Buffalo Maritime Center. Over the last few years, this organization has contributed greatly to the rebirth of the Inner Harbor, by simply building historically accurate watercraft and operating them in and around Canalside. Throughout the summer, visitors to the waterfront are greeted by these boats, which add significant value in ways that we cannot fully measure. And this summer, the building of a replica 1825 packet boat and longshed building will get underway, also under the direction of the Maritime Center (learn more).

On Saturday, March 2, the Buffalo Maritime Center is hosting an Open House, where the community is invited to tour the organization’s home at 90 Arthur Street in Black Rock/Riverside. The event will also be a celebration of Gov. DeWitt Clinton’s 250th birthday. He was the man who championed the building of the Erie Canal. The celebration will include the following events and activities: 

  • BMC’s Foundry live hot metal pour demos
  • ‘Boatwright’s Brown Ale by Pressure Drop Brewery
  • Music by John Hoy
  • Wales Hollow Wood Butcher spoon-making demos
  • Packet Boat cake made by Lynn Urban
  • Antique and Classic Boat Society tours of ongoing restorations
  • BMC tours of current boat restoration projects and artifacts
  • Pre-Open House speaker starting at 4:30. Space for the speaker is limited to 75 people (click here to reserve your seat)

If you are planning on attending (so that they can have enough Boatwright’s Brown Ale on hand), be sure to RSVP at info@buffalomaritimecenter.org.

Buffalo Maritime Center Open House

When: Saturday, March 2nd @ 5-7:30 p.m

Where: Buffalo Maritime Center (90 Arthur St, Buffalo)

