Buffalo Leads NYC to the Promised Land of “Cup and Char”

This morning, a reader by the name of Chris B. sent along an email that pointed towards a recent article in EATER NY. It appears as if NYC has finally figured out that Buffalo’s cup and char style pizza is where it’s at. Apparently, New Yorkers are fond of calling cup and char pepperonis “roni cups”…

“Welcome to PIZZA, New York, not those linoleum floor tiles you call slices,” said Chris in his email. “Seriously, you fold a New York slice just to get it over with faster!”

Ouch! That might sting a little, but grab a slice of Buffalo-style cup and char pizza, and you will soon get over it. Forever and a day, New York City dwellers have boasted about living in the land of pizza, when they never even knew that there was something completely different and utterly delicious across the state.

“It’s only pizza (did I just SAY that?), but it stands to thwart the adage that ‘Buffalo is X years behind NYC,'” wrote Chris.

To see just how much Buffalo’s cup and char style pizza has impacted NYC as of late, read the article.

If you’re not familiar with the term cup and char, the article references Buffalo food fan and aficionado Arthur Bovino, who was quoted in TheDailyMeal as saying, “Buffalo-style pizza is typically a cup-and-char pepperoni pizza; a non-existent crust coastline with ingredients out to (and often over) the edges; a thick, airy undercarriage with little structural integrity that’s topped by a sweet sauce and enough cheese to guarantee a cheese pull. If you were going to use other regional styles to describe it, I’d say it’s a Detroit amount of cheese with a Motor City trim, a Maine undercarriage, and a New York City soul.”