Buffalo Curling Club Olympic Sized Weekend

This coming weekend is a big deal for the Buffalo Curling Club. Not only is the club hosting a fun open house for the public to attend, 2018 Olympic Gold Medalist John Shuster will also be on hand for slide clinics and photo ops. The open house will showcase two full days dedicated to the sport of curling, which has finally gained solid ground in Buffalo. Visitors will also get a chance to check out the club’s fascinating home inside the former Buffalo China plant. Come learn how to curl, learn about the curling scene in Buffalo, and meet an olympian curler while you’re at it.

The Open House includes:

Photo ops with John Shuster

Photo ops with John Shuster Curling Stations: Learn to slide, sweep and deliver a stone

Food Trucks: Duke’s Donuts & Fat Bob;s Smokehouse

Basket Raffles, 50/50 and more

To guarantee your photo-opportunity with John and your chance to work through some basic curling stations, please register for the Olympic Experience on Sat Feb 23. Pre-registration is only $25 for this Olympic-sized Opportunity!

Saturday, February 23, 2019, 9am – 3pm

9-12: Observe 3-Two-end games & Slide Clinic with John Shuster

12pm – 2pm: $25 Premium Open House, Open to General Public

Curling instruction by BCC instructors, with John Shuster | Photo Ops (includes $10 off a class or ice rental).

Pre-register at www.buffalocurlingclub.org to guarantee your spot at noon, 1pm, or 2pm.

Walk-ins Welcome.

Food Trucks: Duke’s Donuts and Fat Bob’s Smokehouse

Sunday, February 24, 2019

12pm – 3pm

Open House – Try for $5

Pre-register at www.buffalocurlingclub.org to guarantee your spot at noon, 1pm, 2pm, or 3pm.

Food Trucks: Fat Bob’s Smokehouse

No equipment is needed. Walk-ins are welcome and will be first come first serve.

About Buffalo Curling Club:

Buffalo Curling Club (BCC) is an all-volunteer nonprofit corporation organized to increase public awareness, appreciation and participation in the sport of curling. The Club offers leagues, lessons, or Learn-To-Curls, and rentals of the of ice for groups.

Learn about the history of the BCC, and its home at Buffalo China.

BCC is located at the former Buffalo China Factory located on Buffalo China Road (off Bailey Ave between Seneca Street and Clinton Street)

Come Curl with an Olympic Gold Medalist!