Breezy Burrito buys into Elmwood Avenue

Breezy Burrito Co. first opened as a vendor at EXPO at the Market Arcade back in December of 2016. Seeing that Sinatra and Company is the owner of the Market Arcade building, it would only make sense that Breezy’s next move would be to a Sinatra-owned building, which is now the case. Breezy Burrito owner Briana “Bri” Rose Hunter has opted to set up shop – Breezy Burrito Bar – at the former Elmwood Market, corner of Elmwood and Potomac.

This is fantastic news for Elmwood, because this is such a high profile location that has been sitting vacant as of late. This will also be Breezy’s first stand-alone operation, which means that Bri will have the ability to round out the offerings in any way that she likes. That means that she’s going to be expanding the menu, featuring a full bar, and “creating a pretty extensive margarita menu. Bri is not only excited to be opening on Elmwood, she’s also psyched about the location’s close proximity to Bidwell Parkway, which is always abuzz with some sort of event and/or activity.

“I have been living in the Elmwood Village since moving to Buffalo 10 years ago, so I am incredibly excited to open our newest location, Breezy Burrito Bar, at 1000 Elmwood Ave in this historic and vibrant neighborhood. Being a homeowner in the Elmwood Village, I look forward to sharing my hospitality, food and drinks with my neighbors and visitors to the Queen City,” says Briana Hunter, owner of Breezy Burrito Bar.

“Many positive things have happened on Elmwood in the past year, from new business openings to public art additions. The Elmwood Village Association and the Elmwood Strip Merchant Group have done a great job enhancing the street to the benefit of Elmwood Village residents, visitors from the region, and tourists,” says Joel Feroleto, Delaware District Councilmember.

A recent release from the Elmwood Village Association painted a photo of Elmwood as a commercial district on the rise. Along with Breezy Burrito, a number of other new venture have recently opted to take up locations on the street, including Charlie the Butcher’s Restaurant at 770 Elmwood Ave, Divinity Beauty Bar at 522 Elmwood Ave, Reform Fitness at 467 Elmwood Ave, Revolver Records at 831 Elmwood Ave, Root and Bloom Café at 423 Elmwood Ave, ShopCraft at 773 Elmwood Ave, Spray Sole at 754 Elmwood Ave, The Finery at 507 Elmwood Ave, Teton Kitchen at 153 Elmwood Ave, and Iron Tail Tavern (coming soon), amongst others.

“Following the passage of last year’s strategic plan, the Elmwood Village Association has continued its work with renewed focus. The addition of several longtime, small business owners to our Board of Directors over the past year has brought energy and greater capacity to serve our community. As we build progress on the initiatives outlined in the 2018 Strategic Plan, I look forward to meeting and working with still more residents and business owners to realize Elmwood’s potential,” says Ashley Smith, Elmwood Village Association director.

Breezy Burrito Bar | 1000 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY