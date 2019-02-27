Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Boat Partnerships – Who, Why, When, and How

Always wanted to own a boat but couldn't afford it? Find a partner and you can own a boat for a fraction of the price. 

On Thursday, March 7, RCR Yachts Marina, Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club, and SJP Federal Credit Union will be hosting an event where people can learn about the ins and outs of boat partnership opportunities. The free event will help to identify ways that people can can find partners to split the high costs of boat ownership. Not only can the costs come down to a fraction of the price, most of the time boats don’t get used nearly as much as owners initially intend. Therefore sharing the expenses, and divvying up the time, can be the best way for more boaters to get out onto the water. 

“This free event will help you determine how to choose a partner, strategies on how to make the partnership work and exit strategies when you want to move on. Learn about budgeting for ongoing expenses and how to keep all partners happy! We’ll even talk about how to choose the right boat.” – Event sponsors

Thursday, March 7, 2019

6 PM – 9 PM

Templeton Landing Restaurant & Special Events | 2 Templeton Terrace | Buffalo, New York 14202

