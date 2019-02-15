Big Deal: Jemal to Purchase Former Police HQs

Out with the bunks and in with beds. Developer Douglas Jemal has an agreement with the City to purchase the former police headquarters building at Church and Franklin streets for $3.05 million and convert it to residential use. Mayor Brown is expected to officially announce the project at the State of the City luncheon today.
The Buffalo News has the early details from Jemal:
Jemal confirmed the purchase of the former police building Thursday and said he plans to spend $30 million more to renovate the facility into 175 market-rate apartments, with a mixture of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. About 10 percent of the apartments will be set at rents affordable for those earning 80 percent of the area median income.
The courtyard area, where cars enter in the rear, will be used as the main entrance, and Jemal said he wanted to name the four corners of the building after “notorious gangsters.”
The building, which will be called The Police, will feature “tons of amenities,” including fire pits, a gym or fitness center, a recreation area and bicycle storage or parking, as well as “a hang-out area,” Jemal said.
The four-story building was built in 1935. Unless expanded, Jemal’s proposed 175 apartments in the building’s approximately 100,000 sq.ft. of space will mean the units will be on the smaller side. His 115 apartments at One Seneca will be completed later this year. If completed, Jemal will become downtown’s biggest market-rate apartment owner, surpassing Rocco Termini’s 236 units in five buildings.