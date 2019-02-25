Beau Fleuve Music & Arts presents the Sneaker Ball

On Saturday, May 18 Beau Fleuve Music & Arts will be hosting its inaugural Sneaker Ball. The event is considered “a night of music, arts, fashion, and urban philanthropy.” Funds raised throughout the evening will be dedicated towards supporting the efforts of youth musicians, artists, poets, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and other activists under the age of 18.
The organization is a s way to promote cultural advancements in the city, by opening doors to those who typically don’t have access to music and arts programs. This is done by providing scholarships and internship opportunities, as well as other culturally driven opportunities.
Beau Fleuve Music & Arts presents: The Inaugural Sneaker Ball
Charity Gala for the Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Foundation
Hosted by Billie Essco
Saturday, May 18, 2019
Gala starts at 6:00pm sharp
6 PM – 9 PM
The Historic Colored Musicians Club | 145 Broadway Street | Buffalo, New York 14203
Dress code: Formal attire, with sneakers