Bar Stool Academy @ The Terrace

Most of us are well aware that there’s an incredible cocktail scene in Buffalo. Not only are there a plethora of restaurants with solid bar programs, there are also some outstanding pop-ups and events that are constantly being held around town. Recently, The Terrace started up an event series called Bar Stool Academy, where customers can sign up to learn how to make a handful of their favorite craft cocktails. Not only is this series a ton of fun, it’s also a great way to learn your way around a bar.

“Join us Saturdays at 4pm for intimate sessions of up to 10 with our Head Bartender Hunter Bradshaw. Hunter will demonstrate a selection of his favorite cocktails and make tastings for everyone, accompanied by bar snacks specially curated by Chef Bruce Wieszala. Guests will take home the cocktail recipes to experiment with in their own home bars.” – The Terrace

So far, Bar Stool Academy has been a huge hit, selling out every Saturday. It’s that popular. It’s a great way to meet new people, hang out with good friends, learn some tricks of the trade, and drink some delicious cocktails along the way. Consider the experience “a mini course in craft cocktails.”

Classes are customizable too – contact us at info@terracebuffalo.com to start planning your private session. ⠀

Tickets: Here is the link to the Eventbrite posting for the first open class this Saturday. Each event has its own ticket link on Eventbrite – they are all listed under Barstool Academy. Currently ticketing is available for classes through March. Tickets cost $20.19 per person. Pricing is available upon request for private classes.

For more information about The Terrace @ Delaware Park, click here.

Photos were taken by Tessa Lowe