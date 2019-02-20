Approvals Sought for New Post Office

Uniland Development is seeking City approvals to construct a new post office on Washington Street south of E. Tupper. The 2,685 sq.ft., single-story building will replace the existing post office at 701 Washington Street that Uniland purchased in November. Uniland is required to construct a new post office as part of its purchase agreement with the Postal Service. Foit Albert Associates designed the building.
The post office will be built west of a three-story building Uniland built at 520 Ellicott Street. The lease with Uniland is for 10-years with two five-year options. From Uniland’s application:
Uniland Development is proposing a 2685 sf, one story structure, constructed of CMU with full brick veneer and cement board rain screen. This facility is being constructed in accordance with USPS design standards for a new retail Post Office location.
Portions of existing Post Office property, now owned by Uniland, will be deeded over and legally joined with the westerly end of the 520 Ellicott Street parking lot (also owned by Uniland). This will allow both the new 2685 sf post office and the existing 520 Ellicott Street office to be served by the parking currently available without the creation of a new, separate lot. This will result in two primary buildings on that lot. The existing dumpster will be relocated to be shared between 695 Washington Street and 520 Ellicott Street. Some lot restriping will occur to accommodate HC parking in proximity to the new USPS structure. This new condition is what is reflected in the submitted plans.
Uniland also need approval from the Zoning Board later today to allow construction of a civic building on the site. The Planning Board will review the project on Monday. Uniland has not announced plans for the 1.99 acre post office property.