Apartments Underway at 207 W. Huron Street

Ellicott Development is constructing three apartments at 207 W. Huron Street, a property it has owned since July 2015.  The two-story, circa-1931 building contains 18,156 sq.ft. of space and includes a 10-space parking lot.  Ellicott pulled plumbing and electrical permits in recent days for “interior build out of three apartments and commercial space.”

The site is strategically located on a main entryway into downtown and has frontage on both W. Huron and Georgia streets. Kissling’s W. Huron Lofts is located next door and the property is located in the West Village Historic Preservation District.

Ellicott bought the building from long-time owner Gary Kyte, president of previous tenant Pooley Inc. for $300,000.  Pooley stayed in the building for a time on a lease-back basis but has since relocated to Vulcan Street.

Hat tip to Dr. Rehab for first posting the building permit news.

