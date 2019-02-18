An appropriate memorial for Lawrence “Larry” Bierl is identified.

A couple of weeks ago, we shared a crowdfunding drive in place to raise funds for a memorial for a deceased homeless man in Williamsville by the name of Lawrence “Larry” Bierl. On January 1, a Polar Vortex had gripped the nation, leaving the homeless greatest at risk. It was early that morning that Larry was found frozen to death at a bus shelter.

While the organizers set out to raise $5000 for a memorial, the community managed to raise funding well beyond that goal. Now, thanks to guidance from Larry’s family, a proper memorial has been identified.

“We raised $8,130 in just 24 hours from 310 kind hearted people who donated to our campaign! We were overwhelmed and blessed with the outpouring of support! The saying ‘It Takes a Village’ best describes how our Community reacted. Because of this man, we are now ALL aware of what must be done during harsh weather to protect all who are in need.”

Quoted from an article the family published ‘We are extremely grateful to the Williamsville Community. Over the past years, you did not judge, but instead accepted him for who he was. His life became very simple, yet delicate.'” – Williamsville Friends

“Williamsville Friends” has made the decision that the funds raised should de donated to “Friends of Night People”, an organization that helps to care for all of the homeless people in Buffalo. The organization offers food, counseling, medical services, and amenities to those in need. If you’re not familiar with this group, the history is fascinating:

Joseph Heary, Executive Director at Friends of Night People said this: “The common denominator of all our programs, and so many others who work with our organization to impact these issues is the hot meal served nightly with respect, dignity and compassion by our volunteers. This gift will be used to create community awareness and provide assistance to individuals in need. It will help our ability to access individuals in need and connect those individuals with the help that is available at our organization and in our Community”.

“On behalf of myself, my co-coordinator and long time friend Matt Webb, we would like to thank each and everyone of you for your generous donations and kind words. Our hope is by bringing awareness to the forefront today, our Community will continue to help those in need. Everyday should be National Random Acts Of Kindness Day!” – Martha Mayo (Williamsville Friends)

