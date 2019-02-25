Each year, scores of Buffalo ad agencies get together to partake in ceremonies that mark the first stage of a three-tier national competition. The competition focuses on innovation and creativity in advertising. Altogether, over 500 Buffalo entries were received, which are being judged by professionals in New York City, Baltimore, Detroit, and Minneapolis. Award categories include:
- Direct marketing
- Print advertising
- Online/interactive
- Radio and television advertising
This year’s American Advertising Awards is expected to be quite spectacular. Not only is the setting Babeville (Asbury Hall), the entertainment revolves around a drag competition. Along with drag performances taking place throughout the evening, one lucky audience member will be selected to get a complete drag makeover (captured via live feed).
Judgment Day Approaches.
The show’s theme, “Saints + Sinners”, was developed by local advertising firm, The Martin Group. With the drag community growing in Buffalo, and being as supporting as ever, it was the perfect time to show respects for those who contribute so much to our community. Attendees to the event will have a chance to get their photos taken with professional drag queens and executives from top local agencies, including the night’s “Best of Show” winner.
Hosted by AAF Buffalo, the American Advertising Awards is considered the biggest night for the local advertising industry. In attendance will be over 400 local advertising professionals and students.
2019 American Advertising Awards – Buffalo
Friday, March 1, 2019
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Sanctuary at Asbury Hall Babeville, 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202
See Facebook for tickets and details