2019 American Advertising Awards – Buffalo

Looking to learn a new hobby? Need a night out with friends? Or have you fallen in love with the latest embroidery trends? Learn how to cross-stitch!

In this beginner-friendly workshop, you’ll master cross-stitch basics as you complete a cute pattern that you can take home and show off.

In two hours, you’ll learn:

-how to read and work from a cross-stitch pattern

-how to prep your hoop for stitching

-how to start and end your project

-how to create the essential stitches: cross stitch and back stitch

-how to select the best materials

You’ll leave with a finished hoop and the know-how to tackle more cross-stitch projects on your own! All materials needed will be provided and are included in the workshop fee, including fabric, over 20 patterns to pick from, DMC embroidery floss, hoop and needle.

Workshop tickets are $30 fees for a single ticket and $55 fees for a double.

Please note:

Workshops are for attendee’s 18 and up, unless otherwise granted permission by owner of Make Bflo, Pamela Koons.

As thanks to Perks Cafe for offering up their space for this workshop, a café purchase is encouraged.

Classes with enrollment lower than three students is subject to cancelation, with refund or voucher for a free class.

Class will start promptly at 7pm. Please arrive to the cafe 10-15 minutes early to purchase any beverages, snacks or to use the facilities.

No entrées will be allowed at the workshop table. If planning to purchase dinner, please allow for extra time.

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

18 and up, unless otherwise granted permission by owner of Make Bflo, Pamela Koons.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

There is plenty of available street parking.

What can I bring into the event?

Your creativity and some friends!

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Email me at makebflo@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.

What’s the refund policy?

There are no refunds unless a workshop is cancled due to weather or low enrollment.