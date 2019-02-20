100+ Participating Artists for Plates and Pasta 2019

Buffalo Arts Studio‘s signature event – Plates and Pasta – is set to take place on Saturday, March 30, from 7pm to 10pm. What is so unusual about this event is its intrinsic artistic nature. Not only do participants get to eat a great meal (pasta of course), they get to walk away with their plates. Andy why is that so significant? Because each of the plates is 100% unique, with drawings created by the following artists:

Bruce Adams, Joanna Angie, Monica Angle, Jozef Bajus, Michael Beitz, Obsidian Bellis, Dennis Bertram, Laura Borneman, Julia Bottoms, David Buck, Barbara Buckman, Tricia Butski, Colleen Buzzard, Scotty Bye, Claudia Carballada, Liz Cardarelli, Diane Cardarelli, Markenzy Cesar, Millie Chen, Tanya Chutko, Pam Cox, Jenna Curran, Michael Degnan, Caitlin Deibel, Christina DeRossa, Augustina Droze, Cindy Ehde, Dylan England, Melinda Erickson, Melanie Fisher, Robert Flemming, Patrick Foran, Fotini Galanes, Pam Glick, Laura Gore, Brianna Gore, Demetrius Hall, Barbara Hart, Evan Hawkins, Sanara Heath, Brenton Heath, Allan Hebeler, Kathleen Howell, Jayne Hughes, Cheryl Jackson, Benjamin Joseph, Kyla Kegler, Travis Keller, Dot Keller, Allison Kurek, Mark Lavatelli, Elizabeth Leader, Robin Lenhard, Joan Linder, Polly Little, Sandy Looker, Robert Lynch, George Mai, Andrew McGarva, Ruby Merritt, Cathy Shuman Miller, Ann Moody, Brian Nacor, Holly Norris, Cassandra Ott, Roberto Pacheco, Tim Patch (Amble Design), Anne Paulk, Andrea Pawarski, Betty Pitts-Foster, Jeremy Pratt, Stacey Robinson, Michael Russi, Nicole Russo, Jennifer Ryan, Zainab Saleh, Caesandra Seawell, Rachel Shelton, Kathleen Sherin, Mizin Shin, Brittany Sikora, Ruth Silverschatz, Delores (Ann) Stievater, Olivia Takacs, Phyllis Thompson, Linda Toomey, Dana Tyrrell, Lucien Vanouse, Rafael Vanouse, Michaela Verrico, Katie Virag, Edreys Wajed, White Bicycle, Catherine Willett, Nalani Williams, Sarah Zakeri, and Muhammad Z Zaman.

Altogether, Buffalo Arts Studio anticipates that there will be upwards of 400 hand-decorated plates created by the time the show gets underway. How did they get ahold of that many “custom designed” plates?

“We hosted a number plate-making parties where individuals came to the studio to work on plates together. Multi- media artists Jozef Bajus, Jack Edson, and Phyllis Thompson made plates using a variety of pre-printed decal sheets. These artists cut and applied the decals to white plates to create dynamic, colorful patterns.” – Buffalo Arts Studio

This year’s event will be a stations-based party with sweet and savory tasting stations, wine, beer, soft drinks, live music, interactive demonstrations, open studios, and a silent auction.

Other out-of-town artists submitted their artistic creations electronically. The designs were then transferred onto glazed, ceramic, upcycled Buffalo China dishes and pasta bowls. Buffalo Arts Studio worked with all of the artists to make sure that they were accommodated, seeing that the artists all donated their time to the cause. Ultimately, the time and the effort will ensure that Buffalo Arts Studio has the ongoing resources that it needs to continue its mission of supporting local arts community.

For attendees to the event, everyone will walk away with a plate that they can take home. It’s not often that you can get to eat a delicious meal, hang around with esteemed artists, and walk away with one of their works on a plate. But that’s the drill, every year, for those who attend Plates and Pasta!

For more information, visit buffaloartsstudio.org/plates-pasta-2019.

Tickets can be purchased through platesandpasta.com.