“You Going Where? Buffalo.”

If you haven’t seen the latest WaPo article on Buffalo, then it’s time to do so. Writer Lynn Freehill-Maye has done a bang up job of telling people who are not familiar with Buffalo, a handful of suggested destinations that she has come to appreciate. In fact, the article could be a handy reference for people who hail from The Queen City on The Lake. After all, the writer went out of her way to cover a few of the unsung heroes, such as Duff’s, Treehouse Toy Store, Root & Bloom, Las Puertas, and Stitch Buffalo. I bet that most Buffalonians don’t know what Stitch Buffalo does… so good for Freehill-Maye to include it in her article.
Freehill-Maye goes on to talk about the city’s newfound diversity, with ethnic markets and restaurants opening up in various urban pockets. Not only is it an interesting read, the accompanying photos are pretty awesome as well. It’s an excellent glimpse of the inner-workings of Buffalo.
If you have some friends and family that have not paid a visit in a while, be sure to pass the article along to them, with a note that reads, “Time for a visit?”
Photos by Libby March for The Washington Post