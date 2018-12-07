Wrecking NF: DeVeaux Carriage House Remains to be Repurposed

Niagara Falls City Councilman Bill Kennedy, along with New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, have agreed to repurpose the remains of the DeVeaux Woods Carriage House. The salvageable materials will become part of a new comfort station in DeVeaux Woods State Park. The Civil War Era carriage house was recently demolished after a windstorm had done further damage to the integrity of an already frail and neglected structure.
“We are glad to have turned an unfortunate event into a positive,” said Councilman Kennedy. “To have 155 years removed from our city’s amazing history is something that should have been taken more seriously. However, I am pleased to have had productive conversations and meetings with Mark Mistretta [Western District Director of New York State Parks] who was instrumental in making this happen. It’s not the ideal outcome and nothing will ever take the place of the original, but at least we have something symbolic of our residents’ voices.”
The new comfort station will represent a simplified version of the Carriage House with arched windows and openings. Construction will begin in the spring.