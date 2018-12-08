Video: A Year Long Flight

One of my favorite local photographers, Jim Cielencki, has done it again. This time, instead of simply capturing stills of the Buffalo landscape, he has spent a year taking videos, which he has now edited down and compiled together to make a sensational montage that is absolutely breathtaking. Once you start watching these stitched clips, you can’t avert your eyes – it’s that powerful.
As for Cielencki, the artist, the man has got the ability to see things in a way that differs from most people. He’s also able to capture these images, and share with us, which is another feat entirely. From industrial landscapes to a silent snowfall to a setting sun, the imagery is blended together seamlessly, before the perfect song is added to tie it all together.
If you dig this video, then you’re going to want to see more from Cielnecki.