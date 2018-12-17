Video – A Buffalo of Tomorrow: 10 years of GObike Buffalo

Can you believe that GObike Buffalo has been around for ten years? In that time, this grassroots Buffalo institution, dedicated to enhancing bike culture in Buffalo, has managed to bring about unprecedented change, by enabling cycling advocates to reclaim the roads. If it has to do with local cycling advancements, chances are that GObike has been at the forefront of the initiative in question.
Whether it’s pushing for the proliferation of bike racks, or developing the daily programming for Bike Month, GObike ensures that when it comes to hitting the road on two wheels, riders are as safe as possible.
Some of GObike’s programming efforts are commonplace, while other undertakings might not be as well-known. For example, the Recycle-A-Bicycle program provides after school bike repair classes to students, to encourage them to consider safe cycling as a form of transportation, instead of simply a form of play. Armed with the ability to replace a chain, or fix a flat, more young people will be inclined to ride bikes.
If you want to have a better understanding of how GObike Buffalo has impacted this city, when it comes to safe and enhanced bike culture, be sure to check out the following video:
Visit gobikebuffalo.org to learn more about our organization and how you can join the movement.