Themed Skates at The Ice @ Canalside include Kilt Skate and PJ Skate

Over the course of the holidays, and the winter, The Ice @ Canalside hosts a wide range of themed skating events. These events include:

  • DJ Skate
  • Onesie Skate
  • Ugly Christmas Sweater Skate
  • PJ Skate
  • Character Skate
  • Kilt Skate
  • College Night Promotion
  • Date Night Promotion

Aside from the themed skates, there are also a number of other reasons to head down to the massive ice rink at Canalside, including open skates, bumper cars, and ice bikes. There’s so much going on at The Ice @ Canalside these days, that it can be hard to keep track of what’s going on, and when. That’s why Canalside has put together this handy-dandy reference calendar – to make it easy to schedule the exact day/time to skate, bump, or slide around the rink.

OPEN SKATE HOURS
Monday: Closed (except 12/24, 12/31, 2/18)
Tuesday: Closed (except 12/25, 1/1, 2/19)
Wednesday: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Thursday: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Friday: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

BUMPER CAR HOURS
Wednesday: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Thursday: 3:00PM – 7:00PM
Friday: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Sunday: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

ICE BIKE HOURS
Saturdays: 10:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Sundays 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Don’t forget, after skating, Liberty Hound has complimentary hot chocolate!

