Sundays Are the New Black

For the next four Sundays Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center has created the ultimate immersive holiday experience and shopping extravaganza spanning from Hanukah to Christmas Eve. The Holiday Market at Hotel Henry takes a little bit of Small Business Saturday, a dash of Giving Tuesday, an array of seasonal sips, both naughty & nice, Sunday brunch and some unique programming to create a little bit of something for everyone. The Holiday Market at Hotel Henry is the place to be on Sundays in December!

Hotel Henry, recently named one of TIME’s Greatest Places of 2018 TIME | World’s Greatest Places 2018, has brought back their Holiday Market and have managed to elevate it this season by partnering with over 150 vendors as well as offer brunch in two locations and an array of holiday programming. On November 25th Hotel Henry saw record numbers when thousands from our incredible community turned out to shop, sip, dine and kick off the holiday season! Imagine starting your Sunday with a little yoga to destress, followed by a horse drawn carriage ride with some yummy warm kettle corn all before you head up to brunch or to grab a peppermint cocoa.

You can check your coat upon entry, grab a mimosa and meander through two floors of corridors full of fantastic vendors eager to chat about their products and offer something special for gift giving or a personal treat! The ‘one for you, one for me’ approach to holiday shopping is highly encouraged! You can decorate a gingerbread house, learn some calligraphy or even get your holiday card photo done professionally in a festive setting especially designed for photo ops!

Brunch is offered in two locations this year, 100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry AND the new 2018 Holiday Ballroom Brunch. Brunch is a yummy addition to your Sunday Holiday Market experience but not required to attend the marketplace.

The Holiday Market at Hotel Henry is free and open to the public. Well, mostly free…as they have also partnered with the Food Bank of WNY and ask for any offerings of canned goods and nonperishables be donated throughout the giving season. It’s easy, just drop them in the bins by the coat check upon entry to Hotel Henry.

“Donating for our community, as a community” as stated by Diana Principe, partner at Hotel Henry. She explains, “Hotel Henry’s Holiday Market is free and open to the public but there will be opportunities available for participants to donate and learn together. In addition to donations for the Food Bank of WNY, Hotel Henry will provide opportunities for our guests to learn more about our giving partner, the Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition, which works to end the stigma with mental illness.

These opportunities will be available at Hotel Henry every day, not just Holiday Market dates, from November 25 through December 24.” Other ways Hotel Henry is giving back to the community is through their Holiday Market Vendor Spotlight Program. In an effort to be as accessible as possible to their neighbors, Hotel Henry has awarded a few free booths each market weekend to vendors that positively impact the community or are just starting out with their business.

The spotlights for December 2nd include Stitch Buffalo, AURA FEMME and new friends to Buffalo visiting from Seattle for the second time this year, glassybaby.

Stitch Buffalo’s mission is “To advance social justice for refugee women in Buffalo, NY by creating opportunities for cross-cultural exchange and economic empowerment through textile arts.” AURA FEMME states that their mission is “to inspire women to feel confident and uplift one another.”

glassybaby started when the founder, a three-time cancer survivor, was inspired to create “a business devoted to giving hope, beauty, kindness and millions of dollars to help people, animals, and our planet heal. These little glowing orbs of joy have given back $8,814,000 to date. glassybaby donates a percentage of every sale to a charity, of which you can choose when purchasing on line. They are projected to donate back $1M to non profits this year alone. By partnering with Hotel Henry this weekend, the charitable proceeds will go to the charity of their choice, Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition. glassybaby will be popped up tonight & tomorrow in Hotel Henry’s 2nd floor lounge.

Additional spotlight vendors include:

Soil & Seed Garden Shop

White Crab Soap Co.

Alterations by Nancy

Thistle Creek Alpaca Farm

Cycle Buffalo

Macrame by Nadeen

Gysma’s African Style

Zigma Naturals

Moon Lady Arts & Crafts

Julienne Boutique

Isabella’s Wine Candles

Breast La Vie

To view the full list of participating vendors and calendar of upcoming programming go to hotelhenry.com/holiday-market.

Luckily it is early in the season and there are 4 Sundays still to embrace the festivities and shuffle off to Buffalo’s very own holiday wonderland. There is so much to do and see at Hotel Henry during the holidays and throughout the year. Buffalo eagerly awaits what’s in store for 2019!

HOLIDAY BRUNCH & MARKET DATES

December 2, December 9, December 16, December 23

Hotel Henry’s Holiday Market is FREE and open to the public.

Brunch reservations are not required to enjoy the market and explore Hotel Henry.

