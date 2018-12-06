Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Squeaky Wheel’s Dysfunctional Holiday Party | Cartoon by Corbett

I don’t think there’s a family out there that isn’t somewhat dysfunctional. It would be interesting to see what someone’s idea of a fully functional family is. Chances are that there are some hidden issues, lying just below the surface. Actually, being dysfunctional is pretty much the norm these days. Have you been watching TV lately? Everyone loves dysfunctional families. They are satirically characterized by shows such as The Simpsons, and Family Guy. But we can all relate to the circumstances, no matter how outrageous or nonsensical.

No longer is the dog blamed for eating the homework, instead it’s the sister who crashed the car because she was sexting, or the brother who stole a backpack because he was having an episode. Or maybe it was the parents who forgot to come back from vacation on the right day, leaving the kids to their own devices.

Funds raised at this event will support the free and low-cost media equipment access, education programs, and art exhibitions that Squeaky Wheel offers to Western New Yorkers every day.

No matter the type of dysfunction, everyone is invited to celebrate their unique issues at Squeaky Wheel’s annual Dysfunctional Holiday Party.

This time it features holiday sweater karaoke with Central Park Grill’s own DJ J Love (Justin Pitts), 12 Gates Brewing Company beer, photo ops with Surveillance Santa and Elf on a Shelf (brought to you by the legendary Holly Johnson & Brian Milbrand), our famous themed basket raffle (including comedy, comic books & self care survival packages), delicious food (cooked by our wonderful board members), and much more!” – Squeaky Wheel

Squeaky Wheel’s Dysfunctional Holiday Party

Saturday, December 8, 2018

7 PM – 10 PM

Tickets: $10 | $7 members (email martina@squeaky.org for member discount code)

Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

Dysfunctional Holiday Sponsors: 12 Gates Brewing CompanyBuffalo BarkerySasmita Batik Indonesia, SUSC, paradise wine, and more!

Lead image: By Buffalo cartoonist David Corbett. Cartoon presented by Hyatts – All Things Creative.

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
