Slackercat Winter Wonderland Part Deux | Cartoon by Corbett

Alleycat racers have an upcoming event to look forward to. The Slackercat Winter Wonderland Part Deux is being held this coming Sunday (December 16), with registration getting underway at 12:30pm. There are two categories to choose from – fixed geared and single geared.
The winter Alleycat Race might be held during the cold season, but the event will bring the heat right out of the gate.
This year, Alleycat racers will be required to ride to a series of checkpoints, where they will have to take photos of themselves at the various locations. There are no judges, so this race is based on the honor system, as well as accurate photos depicting the riders at the locations.
This particular Alleycat race is considered one of the challenges in the 2018-19 Great Winter Get Out (GWGO) hosted by the Campus Cycling Collective.
“In addition to the race itself, some of the checkpoints will also be GWGO challenges, so you have the opportunity to earn some points here. It’s a good way to earn some points if you’re getting a late start.” – Slackercat organizers
When the snow flies, Buffalo’s cycling season marches on. For those looking for a good excuse to pump up the tires, oil the chain, and get out on the road, be sure to participate in this fun-filled two-wheel race.
Slackercat Winter Wonderland Part Deux
Sunday, December 16, 2018
Registration starts at 12:30
Race time: 1pm
Meet at Bidwell and Colonial Circle
$5 to race
Two categories: fixed/single and geared
Lead image: By Buffalo cartoonist David Corbett. Cartoon presented by Hyatts – All Things Creative.