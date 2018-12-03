Science & Art Cabaret 23.5: Tree of 40 Fruit

On Thursday, December 6, the public is invited to listen to artist Sam Van Aken discuss his fascinating studies pertaining to his Tree of 40 Fruit project. Van Aken, an associate professor in the Syracuse University School of Art, has been developing a series of unique fruit trees that can grow over 40 different varieties of pitted fruit, such as peaches, plums, apricots, nectarines, cherries, and almonds. This futuristic work is considered both artistic and scientific in nature.
Van Aken describes his process as ‘part Dr. Seuss, part Frankenstein and just about everything fantastic.’
By grafting various branches to a tree, the result is visually stunning, with a colorful array of blooms and fruits that we are not accustomed to seeing. The research is also considered an important study in preserving heirloom varieties that are not be commonly available, according to Charlotte Hsu, News Content Manager (Sciences, Economic Development) at University at Buffalo. Currently, there are numerous hybridized trees growing in a number of US cities. Van Aken says that each unique tree will blossom variegated tones of pink, crimson and white, before bearing a wide range of fruits in the summer. Word on the street is that the artist is scoping out a site in Buffalo for one of his unusual tree creations.
Van Aken, who is currently a 2018-19 Artist-in-Residence at UB’s Creative Arts Initiative through Coalesce: The Center for Biological Arts in the UB Community of Excellence in Genome, Environment and Microbiome, will be discussing this fascinating topic at part of Science & Art Cabaret 23.5. This is the 10th season of Science & Art Cabaret – an engaging speaker series developed by Hallwalls, Buffalo Museum of Science, Coalesce Bioart Lab, and UB College of Arts & Sciences. The cabaret introduces people to those who incorporate science and art into their everyday lives, by taking something that might be far fetched and difficult to understand, and making it approachable.
Science & Art Cabaret 23.5: Tree of 40 Fruit
Thursday, December 6, 2018
7:00 p.m.
FREE
Hallwalls Cinema
Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center | 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, New York 14202