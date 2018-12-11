Public Meeting to learn more about Urban Indoor Fieldhouse Study

For years, people have talked about the need for an indoor fieldhouse in the city of Buffalo. About three weeks ago, it was announced that an indoor soccer and lacrosse field would be built in North Buffalo, which is exciting. At the same time, there is still a need for a state-of-the-art indoor fieldhouse, which could be closer to coming to fruition.
Thanks to the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, in partnership with the City of Buffalo and Buffalo Public Schools, and a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, the city could soon be home to a new indoor fieldhouse, where sports could be played year round. Currently, a planning and feasibility study is being conducted by CannonDesign. To that end, Buffalo Residents are invited to a Public Input Meeting to learn more about the potential and the possibilities that would be brought to light, if the fieldhouse was to be built.
The construction of a state-of-the-art indoor fieldhouse could be a big deal for sports leagues, high school teams, and could even open the doors to accommodating a wide range of indoor activities that are currently stifled because of the lack of year round field space for athletic and sports functions.
Community members are invited to share their input at the meeting, which will take place on Wednesday, December 12, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at the Makowski Early Childhood Center (BPS #99) 1095 Jefferson Ave Buffalo, NY 14208.