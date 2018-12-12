On Tuesday, December 18, there will be a public hearing concerning the future of the longshed on Canalside and the packet boat project. The hearing, hosted by the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The Erie Canal Packet Boat project would see the construction of a 4000 square foot longshed that would house the construction of a replica of DeWitt Clinton’s 73′ packet boat – the boat that traversed the Erie Canal to take part in the Wedding of the Waters ceremony.
According to The Buffalo Maritime Center, after the project is complete, the craft, originally built by Thaddeus Joy, will be berthed at the Commercial Slip. Once in water, it will take on the duty as an interactive museum featuring rides, tours, dinners, and lectures. It will also make occasional excursions along the Erie Canal.
As for the appearance of the longshed, it will take on a form similar to former Newman & Scovill Groceries and Ship Chandlers store that once stood on the property. While the longshed stands, until the completion of the packet boat, it will also serve as a museum, where people can see the process of the vessel as it is constructed by members of The Buffalo Maritime Center.
The public is invited to learn more about the project, as well as voice support and offer input.
Public Hearing: The Longshed and the Erie Canal Packet Boat
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
5:30 to 7 p.m.
The Buffalo History Museum | One Museum Court, Buffalo, New York 14216
The meeting will begin with a short presentation, followed by an open discussion with the design architects (HHL Architects), ECHDC, and Buffalo Maritime Center.
Parking is right out front and free
Lead image: Painting by John Montague