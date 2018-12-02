Progress for Josh Allen

The rest of the season is about progress, for who many are hoping is the Bills franchise QB. After an absolutely dreadful first half, Allen seemed to settle down, take some zip off the ball, and manage to make some nice completions. Ironically, after running for his life on the final play, there was just not enough zip to win the game, as a wide open Charles Clay dropped the ball in the end zone. Yes, the ball could have been caught, but just a little more oomph on the ball secures victory without a doubt.
As Allen ran for over 100 yards and threw for 231, he seemed to take that first step forward in trying to figure things out on the field. It would have been a glorious ending… and to see how fired up Allen would have been on the sideline would have been quite a sight to see.
As hard as I have been on Allen, next year should be quite interesting as Buffalo sheds their useless TEs and receivers (minus Zay Jones) and gets some help for this poor kid. He is quite the physical specimen. And if the 4th quarter was any indication of what is to come, I will take that any day of the week.