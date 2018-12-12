Just in time for the holidays, Buffalo’s first distillery since prohibition will be releasing a brand new “fresh and spicy” spirit that was inspired by the cereal smells that emanate from the General Mills plant at the waterfront. Lockhouse Distillery & Bar is calling its latest creation Lockhouse Ginnamon.
“It’s impossible to spend as much time in the Cobblestone District as we do and not be inspired by the aroma of cereal being made just across the Buffalo River,” said Thomas Jablonski, Lockhouse Partner. “Our goal was to make a spirit that evoked your favorite cinnamon breakfast treat.”
Developed with the discerning shot-taker in mind – and best served chilled – its flavor profile also lends itself well to many cocktails.
The Lockhouse crew noted that they were also inspired by the national trend of distilling cinnamon-based spirits, as well as by mounting customer demand for a cinnamon flavored spirit (with notes of vanilla, orange, and marshmallow). Distillers at Lockhouse have been working on the Ginnamon spirit over the course of a year’s time. Now, they are ready to unveil the first bottles on Friday, December, 21 at 8pm, at their distillery and bar space at 41 Columbia Street in Buffalo’s Historic Cobblestone District.
The Ginnamon unveiling event will feature live music by DJ Crespo Beats (until 2am), a special menu of Ginnamon-based cocktails, and plenty of drink and shot specials. The Lockhouse management team of Cory Muscato, Chad Vosseller, Jon Mirro, Thomas Jablonski, and Casey Yeates will be on hand to discuss the evolution of the spirit. Bottles of Ginnamon will be available for $30 per bottle. The spirit will then be available at local select bars, restaurants, and liquor stores in early 2019
Product launch party for Lockhouse Ginnamon
Friday, December 21, 2018
8pm
21+, admission is free
Lockhouse Distillery & Bar, 41 Columbia Street, Buffalo NY 14204