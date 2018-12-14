Perfect in Parkside, But Needs Some Love

This beauty at 260 Crescent is one of the most distinctive Victorians in the city’s Parkside neighborhood. Its impressive glassy tower, paired with a low broad front porch and bold detailing place this shingle style house in the upper echelon of Buffalo’s architectural gems. The interior is a bit unusual, however. Substantial modifications, dubious decorating choices, and an unusual (and spacious) addition at the back means this house will need to find a new owner with the imagination and means to bring it to its full potential. Even so, at just under $300K this house is a bargain. With a giant secluded back yard, a location in the heart of Parkside, and great architectural bones it has everything desirable about living in the city.
Here is the pitch:
MUST SEE!!! Classically beautiful & SPACIOUS, traditional Parkside Victorian w/ open floor plan, attractive front porch & a deep, private yard. Gracious foyer w/ staircase opens to massive rooms, accented by period moldings, natural woodwork, beamed ceilings & hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy the fireplace in the window-clad master bedroom & the considerable great room w/ bar is ideal for entertaining. Property is currently tenant occupied, needs cosmetic rehab & has fantastic potential resale value. Generous finished attic, substantial backyard & 3 car attached garage is perfect for enjoying Buffalo summers. Younger mechanics inclu. HWTs 2017, electric 2014, high-eff furnace 2010. Just steps from downtown Buffalo, the Buffalo Zoo & Delaware Park w/ LOW TAXES & close to ALL conveniences!
The listing says the house was built in 1910. It was last sold in 2006 for $134K. Taxes are about $4,000. It has four bedrooms, two full bath and one 1/2 bath in a 3,284 sf package.