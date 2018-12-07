Peach Mag and Foundlings Press Present: Hidden Faces Reading and Masquerade

Buffalo-based literary collectives Peach Mag and Foundlings Press have come together to produce a very interesting evening on the town, filled with a variety of poets, mid-century modern furniture, comedy, music, and art. Yes, all of these elements will be rolled in to one sensational reading and winter masquerade at MiMO Decor on Hertel Avenue.
There are numerous unique attributes that are being fashioned together to create a dynamic event, hosted at an exceptional neighborhood setting. The event will include a photo station, a midwinter mixtape curated by Peach Mag’s Bre Kiblin, visiting and local entertainers, cocktail attire (masks encouraged), and an afterparty at Mès Que where guests can sample a Fuzz Buzz cocktail (crafted specifically for the affair). The event – Hidden Faces Reading and Masquerade – is free and open to the public. Beer and wine will be provided.
Visiting Poets
Sennah Yee — author of the poetry/non-fiction collection HOW DO I LOOK? (Metatron Press, 2017) and arts editor at Shameless — writes poetry, writes about films, and writes poetry about films.
Chet Weise — writer, touring musician, and editor of Third Man Books — has published poetry and fiction in journals and anthologies such as Copper Nickel, Birmingham Poetry Review, Poems & Plays, the Rough Trade 40th Anniversary Journal, and Foundlings Press’ Constant Stranger: After Frank Stanford.
Ally Young — author of The West and Other Mistakes (Dancing Girl Press), MFA candidate at Syracuse University, and editor in chief at Salt Hill Journal — has published in The Bennington Review, Cosmonauts Avenue, Metatron’s OMEGA, Bone Bouquet, and elsewhere.
Local Poets
Carly Weiser’s poems have been published in Maudlin House, Lady Literary Magazine, Vending Machine Press, and Mixtape Methodology.
Eden Lowinger is a 17-year-old writer and jellyfish enthusiast at the Just Buffalo Writing Center.
Comedians
D. Arthur is a Buffalo-based comedian and fiction/humor writer, whose work can be found in McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, The Belladonna Comedy, Electric Literature, and more.
Pat Kewley, author of Notable Failures In Buffalo History, Day of the Dicks, and How to Explore the North Pole, has also published humor and nonfiction in Slate, Salon, Paste, and McSweeney’s.
Artist
Julian Montague is an artist, graphic designer, illustrator, and photographer, whose work has been exhibited widely in North America and Europe, featured in several books, and received attention from Art in America, Frieze, New York Magazine, The New York Times, The Toronto Star, the BBC World Service, and many online outlets.
Hidden Faces Reading and Masquerade
Saturday, December 29, 2018
7pm
MiMO | 1251 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo NY
Afterparty at Mès Que | 1420 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo NY