Paradise Wine builds a Parking Oasis

Paradise Wine is getting a new parking lot. Owners Lauren Kostek and Paula Paradise have opted to go green with their new addition, which seems to be the way things work in the Five Points District. First it was Five Points Bakery’s turn, and now it’s Paradise Wine that is showing us that parking lots don’t need to be giant swaths of ugly and environmentally unfriendly asphalt. While it’s great to see these small, eco-minded businesses doing the right thing, this is far from the norm.
According to Kostek and Paradise, the parking lot will be a mix of parking spaces and green space, which will ensure that it is a pleasant place to visit – not simply functional. The lot is “a mixture of concrete and permeable areas for drainage. There will be a finished stone that goes over the permeable forms.” There will also be more fencing and plantings. “It’s going to be very nice.”
The aesthetically attractive and environmentally friendly parking lot was designed by JM Reed, a local real estate agent who has got some excellent inroads with the local landscape-architect community. While most building owners look at parking lots as merely functional, without any concern for beauty or the environment, it’s encouraging to know that there are small business/building owners that understand how important it is to do the right thing. In the end, it’s just another reason to support the businesses that go out of their way to protect and beautify our neighborhoods. The new parking at Paradise Wine is a little green oasis that is also functional for commerce.
Paradise Wine | 435 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo, New York 14213 | (716) 322-5396 | Facebook