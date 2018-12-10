Oxford Pennant’s “Welcome to Buffalo” Pad Provides Suggested Destinations for Visitors

An excursion down to Oxford Pennant this past weekend was a real eye opener. Not only is their new storefront sensational, and their mix of goods fantastic, there was a special surprise awaiting me at the cashier’s desk. Printed out on a pink pad of paper was a check list of all of Oxford Pennants favorite places to visit. Shoppers who are unfamiliar with Buffalo can ask the cashier about a number of various destinations, which can then be checked off as a sort of visitor’s convenience.
This was the first time that I had ever come across anything of this nature. These handy dandy tourist-friendly tear-offs are the perfect way to get people familiar with highly suggested places to eat, shop, explore, etc. There’s even a small box to write down notes and advice.
There are a lot of great places to visit in Buffalo. The problem is, they are not all clustered together – it can be a bit of a hunt to find a cross-section of exceptional destinations. This pad of paper is a real convenience that makes it quick and easy to remember where to go. When I had my shop on Elmwood, I was constantly writing notes for people, to tell them about places that I personally liked. I wish I had thought of this ingenious hack back in the day.
I should also point out that Oxford Pennant is the only place that I have ever shopped, where they offered me a free can of beer, to drink as I browsed their merchandise. I know that this is something that modern day barber shops are accustomed to doing, but this is the first retailer to do so, as far as I know. Sometimes it’s the little things that can go such a long way when it comes to providing top notch customer service.
Oxford Pennant | 731 Main Street | Buffalo NY | 716-500-6669