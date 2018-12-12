OXFORD PENNANT INSTAGRAM GIVEAWAY: BUFFALO-MADE GIFTS FOR BUFFALO-MADE PEOPLE.
Want to win a selection of goodies from Oxford Pennant? We’re giving away a collection of very cool items curated by Oxford Pennant themselves. If you’d like to enter:
- Follow _buffalorising on Instagram.
- Like the contest post on Instagram
- Use comments on the Instagram post to @ two (2) friends you think would like to know about the giveaway.
The Buffalo Rising/Oxford Pennant Instagram Giveaway begins on December 12, 2018 and ends on December 15, 2018 at 11:59 pm EST. The giveaway winner will be chosen on December 16 and will win a collection of Oxford Pennant items including: (1) ILLUSTRATED BUFFALO, NY PENNANT – NEW YORK • OXFORD PENNANT ORIGINAL–Custom Buffalo, NY pennant featuring a 1930s textbook illustration; (1) BUFFALO ’66 CAP–“Span time” in this cap inspired by our favorite 1984 Toyota Corolla; (1) NAVY SHOP TEE; (1) BUFFALO PENNANT CHENILLE PATCH; (2) WNY PIN + BUFFALO PENNANT PINS: By Lost Lust Supply x Oxford Pennant. The winner will be notified by direct message on Instagram on December 16 and will have 24 hours to accept the prize by emailing promotions@buffalorising.com.
One of Buffalo’s coolest enterprises has officially opened up its…flagship store at 731 Main Street (pretty close to New Era, if you think about it)…This is big news for downtown, because Oxford Pennant, like New Era, specializes in such a niche market.
This is the same company that now retains a client list that includes the likes of Adidas, Facebook, Google, Burton, WordPress and Yahoo!
What started off with online shopping and popup shops…has now become a full fledge retail operation…that sells its products locally, and all over the world…Our hometown pop-up days are behind us. This one’s open for good.
In addition to our full catalog of pennants, flags and banners, our store features rising American brands like Ebbets Field Flannels, Tellason, Bradley Mountain, Howl + Hide, and many more.