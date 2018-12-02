Outbound: The Carolcade

When I was young, my parents would get together with a number of other families to go caroling. As much as I never looked forward to doing it, once we were actually out walking and singing, it was fun. It seems as if, back then, there were a lot of caroling groups around the city. It’s something that I have not seen happen in years, aside from occasionally at Elmwood and Hertel holiday events. Last year, I thought about getting some friends together to carol in my neighborhood, but the holiday season came and went, as it always does, without getting the group together. Maybe I will try again this year.
To me, there is something magical about caroling, which is sorely missed. Caroling sums up everything that is important about the holidays. It’s a chance to get together with family and friends, and give to others in ways that is beautiful, hopeful, and even spiritual. To see a person’s face when he or she first opens the door to a group of carolers is something that I will never forget. It’s as if that person has opened up his or her heart (and home) to you, without even walking inside.
If you are like me, and caroling is something that represents all that is righteous and good about the holidays, then you will want to attend the The Carolcade, which is an East Aurora tradition that attracts thousands of people from all over WNY. This is the 46th year that The Carolcade has been in existence. The event also features hot chocolate, donuts, and a visit from Santa Claus. As for the singing, The Salvation Army Band plays the tunes, and music sheets are handed out, so that everyone can participate.
The Carolcade
East Aurora – Main Street between Olean and Elm Streets
Saturday, December 15, 2018
Begins at 7 pm as people start congregating on Main Street to sing their favorite Christmas carols. Wraps up at 8pm.
Be sure to visit the quaint East Aurora restaurants and shops after the singing is over.
The Carolcade is supported and sponsored by the East Aurora Advertiser, East Aurora Rotary, Ecology & Environment Inc., Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce, Rob Goller, Chorale Director, Dunkin Donuts, Hunters Creek Bible Baptist Church, I-61 Church, Tops Markets and Vidler’s 5 & 10 with assistance from the Village of East Aurora Police Department and the Department of Public Works
Lead image courtesy The Carolcade