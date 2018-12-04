Olmsted Parks Conservancy Seeks community input per five-year update to its Master Plan

If you ask me which Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy projects should be backed and completed as part of the Plan For The 21st Century, I would have a list of about ten, including restoring the Quarry Garden and rebuilding a couple of the sorely missing Calvert Vaux structures at Delaware Park. Oh, and of course restoring the pedestrian walkway on top of The Stone Arch Bridge that traverses the S-Curves.
Along that same vein, The Conservancy has launched an online survey, inquiring from the community which projects they would like to see prioritized. The information that is submitted and processed, will be meshed into a five-year addendum/update to the Olmsted master plan. That updated plan will be unveiled to the public at the State of the Parks in May 2019.
“The entire Conservancy team is dedicated to providing the best possible park experience for everyone in Western New York,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Executive Director. “We are excited to launch this survey to gather community input for our park planning process. With 150 historic years nearly behind us, the information shared will shape the future of our treasured Olmsted parks. So I encourage everyone while you’re enjoying winter, to take a few moments reflecting on our greenspace and make your voice heard – and pass the link on.”
Along with the survey, The Conservancy will continue to host community meeting/s within each of the park districts: Delaware District, MLK, Jr. Park, South District, West District and Riverside Park. Stay tuned to the third and final round of meetings, set to be held at the end of January, by clicking here.
With support from the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and assistance from the University at Buffalo Regional Institute, the survey will run through January 2019. To complete the survey or to learn more about the Five Year Plan process, please visit the Conservancy’s website at www.bfloparks.org/5yearplan.
Lead image: Quarry Garden near The Parkside Lodge – Image courtesy The Conservancy