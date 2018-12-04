M&T’s 2018 Holiday Concert Series

The holidays in Buffalo would not be the same, without M&T’s annual Holiday Concert Series. Each December, the community is invited to “Celebrate the Season”, with M&T’s Holiday Music Under the Dome, at One Fountain Plaza. From Monday, December 3 through Friday, December 14, the weekday lunch time hour (starting at noon) is jam packed with some sensational seasonal sounds, ranging from the Buffalo Seminary Glee Club to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
The series’ feature performance will be Saturday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. when the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) fills the gold dome with the familiar sounds of holiday classics.
“There are few places like M&T Bank’s gold dome during the holiday season. The annual concert series has become a holiday tradition for the community, and as a showcase for the talents of students from schools throughout the region.” – M&T Bank
The full concert schedule, featuring local student choirs from throughout the region, with a special visit from The BPO, includes:
- Monday, December 3 – St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute Swing Choir
- Tuesday, December 4 – Bishop Timon/St. Jude Choir and Ensemble
- Wednesday, December 5 – Mount Mercy Academy “Pure Magic” Show Choir, St. Mary’s School for the Deaf Sign Chorus
- Thursday, December 6 – Buffalo Seminary Glee Club
- Friday, December 7 – Park School ans. Bel Suono
- Saturday, December 8 (1pm – 2pm) – Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
- Monday, December 10 – BAVPA Vocal Symphony
- Tuesday, December 11 – Grand Island High School Madrigal Singers
- Wednesday, December 12 – Canisius High School Performing Ensembles
- Thursday, December 13 – Sacred Heart Academy Chamber Singers
- Friday, December 14 – Iroquois High School Choirs
Other than the BPO performance, concerts will occur every weekday at noon. All concerts are free and open to the public.