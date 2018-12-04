M&T’s 2018 Holiday Concert Series

Anne Currier is a sculptor whose medium is ceramic, and she is the recipient of the 2018 Langley H. Kenzie Award which entitles her to a solo exhibition. In Display, Currier will present sculpture from her Anamorphosis series, plus a new collection of wall-mounted sculptures created specifically for the exhibition, and an installation of tile panels designed this year in collaboration with Boston Valley Terra Cotta in Orchard Park, New York. Opening October 12, 2018 at the Burchfield Penney Art Center at SUNY Buffalo State as part of the museum’s M&T Bank Second Friday event, the exhibition will remain on view through Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Professor emerita of Ceramic Art at Alfred University, the number one ranked ceramic art Master’s program in the country by U.S. News and World Report, Currier was recently named first-place recipient of a 2017 Virginia A. Groot Foundation Grant. Her sculptures are represented in numerous private and public collections, which include the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City; Renwick Gallery of the National Museum of American Art, Smithsonian Institution; Daum Museum of Contemporary Art in Sedalia, Missouri; Musée des Arts Decoratifs de Montréal; Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Museum of Contemporary Art, Kyung-ju, South Korea; and Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg, Russia.

“Display, the title of the exhibition, echoes the context or intent of an object and how it can shift when placed in varying spaces; but it’s really all one display,” says Anne Currier. “Showing my work as the Langley H. Kenzie Award recipient is part of a series of year-long positive coincidences. The Burchfield

Penney’s support of craft-based media, exhibiting in its Sylvia L. Rosen Gallery and earning a collaborative grant to design tile walls with Boston Valley Terra Cotta is a confluence that transformed 2017 into a miracle for me.”

“Currier’s sculpture is both a study in balance and an invitation to discovery,” said Nancy Weekly, exhibition curator. As she has stated, her Anamorphosis series reflects, “the interplay of masses and voids. Absence and presence, light and shadow, stasis and motion are subject matter. The dimensional tension and dynamics of human figures found in Greek and Buddhist temple pediments, and most recently, the structural flatness and synthesis of planar shapes in Cubist still-life paintings intrigue me.”

“Much of my work is derived from human interaction. Imagine making an impression in the sand from sitting on the beach, getting up and seeing the residual shape formed,” describes Currier. “I also remember being inspired watching a couple do Tai Chi, intrigued by the physical call and response of their hand gestures.”

Drawing some inspiration from nature’s palette observed from her Allegany County home and studio, Currier creates surfaces reminiscent of mottled boulders, slate and rust, as well as intangible fog.

Beginning in 2009, Currier has collaborated with Boston Valley Terra Cotta to create unique ceramic tiles for interior walls. Her first commission, La Stanza di Linea, is a 14 x 40-foot wall in the Choral Room in the Miller Performing Arts Center at Alfred University. Incorporating three different tiles to create the pattern, the tiles were mounted to the wall utilizing Boston Valley’s unique clip system. Next, BKSK, the architectural firm that designed 688 Broadway, a 14-unit luxury apartment building in New York City’s NOHO neighborhood, chose one of Currier’s Boston Valley Terra Cotta tiles for installation in the entryway.

Currier’s latest tiles, designed in eight variations, will be displayed in public for the first time on two free-standing walls in the Burchfield Penney exhibition. She utilized both wheel-thrown and hand-built techniques to create undulating waves, articulated in both positive and negative profiles, and coated with uniquely formulated glazes that accentuate the rise and fall in the tiles’ surfaces. One is a semi-opaque iridescent satin white; the other is an opaque charcoal satin that breaks with a bronze sheen.

The Burchfield Penney Langley H. Kenzie Award was created to honor Mrs. Kenzie’s dedication as an artist and to support others like her. It recognizes an outstanding artist from the biennial, juried exhibition, Art in Craft Media, by granting the recipient a solo exhibition in the following year. The award is supported by the Langley H. Kenzie Award Endowment, established by her daughters, Rachel King and Mary Mahley.

The exhibition is fittingly presented in the Sylvia L. Rosen Gallery for Fine Art in Craft Media, named for the Burchfield Penney’s patron whose generous support makes the biennial exhibition possible, as well as collection development. Past recipients of the Langley H. Kenzie Award include Bethany Krull (2010), Karen Donnellan (2012), Jesse Walp (2014), and Jozef Bajus (2016), who respectively work with ceramics, glass, wood, and fiber with recycled materials.

Display has been curated by Nancy Weekly, Burchfield Scholar, Head of Collections & Charles Cary Rumsey Curator at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, and Burchfield Penney Instructor of Museum Studies at SUNY Buffalo State.

About Anne Currier

Anne Currier received her B.F.A. from the School of the Art Institute, Chicago and her M.F.A. from the University of Washington, Seattle. Ms. Currier has received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York Foundation for the Arts and the Virginia A. Groot Foundation. She was honored with the American Crafts Council College of Fellows career achievement award.

Admission

Adults: $10

Seniors (62 & over): $8

Students (with ID): $5

Children (age 10 & under): FREE when accompanied by a paid adult/senior admission

SUNY Buffalo State Students, Faculty & Staff: FREE

United States and Canada Active Military and their families: FREE

Erie County Veterans: FREE

Burchfield Penney members: FREE (click here for all the benefits of membership)

Gallery Hours

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday* & Saturday: 10 am — 5 pm

Thursday: 10 am — 8 pm

Sunday: 11 am — 4 pm

Closed Mondays

The Burchfield Penney is closed in celebration of New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.